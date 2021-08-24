Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

J opened at $132.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.44. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

