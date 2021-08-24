Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 154,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 323,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 223,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,631,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,154,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $162.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

