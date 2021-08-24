Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,828 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,255 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,636 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 240,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,723 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 46.9% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $4,163,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLF opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

