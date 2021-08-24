Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 708 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $53,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

BAM stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

