Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Reduced by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

