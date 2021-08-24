Orbitcoin (ORB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $881,580.42

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $881,580.42 and approximately $35.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,928.78 or 0.99946039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00040593 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.25 or 0.00519766 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.77 or 0.00873255 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.10 or 0.00346368 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007265 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00070005 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004689 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.