Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives $83.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.17.

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE ORA opened at $67.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

