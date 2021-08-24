Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Downgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

NYSE:OSK opened at $113.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

