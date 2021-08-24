Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 843 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $126.55. 84,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,288,666. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

