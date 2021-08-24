Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 31,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

