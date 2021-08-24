Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $176.60. 51,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

