Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $115.44. 49,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,272. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

