Palladium Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $411.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $412.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

