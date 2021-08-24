Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PayPal by 90.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,710,450 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $276.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.