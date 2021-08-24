Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

