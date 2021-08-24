Palladium Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $432.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $446.40. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.25 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

