Palladium Partners LLC Sells 134 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $1,088,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

