Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Receives $418.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $457.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $63.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $436.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $406.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of -94.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

