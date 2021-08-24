Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $515.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $422.28.

NYSE:PANW opened at $372.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.01. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $406.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $22,840,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,489,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $2,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

