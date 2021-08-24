Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $475.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PANW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.43.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $406.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. United Bank boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 111,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

