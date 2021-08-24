Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by Cowen from $425.00 to $475.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.83.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $406.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

