Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $406.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
