Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $406.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.28.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

