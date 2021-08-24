Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $458.97.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.01. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $406.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

