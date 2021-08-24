Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives GBX 559.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAG. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 560.50 ($7.32) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 578 ($7.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 540.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

