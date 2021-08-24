ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $52.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,959.65 or 1.00192320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00040562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00069402 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010678 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000984 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

