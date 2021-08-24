Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 778 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 35,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $153.07 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.92.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.