Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,604,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,048 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

