Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.09% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth $350,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $125.12 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $90.69 and a one year high of $125.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.32.

