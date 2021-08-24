Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $493,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $334,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $11,089,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 84,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21.

