Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $722,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 166,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

