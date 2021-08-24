Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 150 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.