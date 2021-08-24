Patrick Charles Evans Acquires 50,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$369,397.91.

MRZ opened at C$0.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.96. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$0.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

