Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,176,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $10,954,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 227.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 92,039 shares in the last quarter.

EBND opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

