Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EW opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.69. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,571 shares of company stock worth $13,078,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

