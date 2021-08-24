Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 122,254 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $155.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

