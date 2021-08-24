Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 324 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.99. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $109.69 and a 1-year high of $153.65.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.