Paul R. Johnston Sells 7,000 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $804,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,196.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul R. Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $792,120.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $804,580.00.

EXPO stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.20. The stock had a trading volume of 116,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

