Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAYA. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98. Paya has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 321,756 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paya by 33.9% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Paya in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paya in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Paya by 131.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

