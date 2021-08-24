Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,305 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.99. 10,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,602. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $73.92 and a one year high of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

