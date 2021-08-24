PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Alan Dale Purchases 17 Shares

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Alan Dale acquired 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21) per share, for a total transaction of £119.85 ($156.58).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Alan Dale acquired 3,125 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,130.13).

On Thursday, July 22nd, Alan Dale acquired 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £125.79 ($164.35).

On Friday, June 4th, Alan Dale sold 448 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15).

Shares of PAY opened at GBX 714.71 ($9.34) on Tuesday. PayPoint plc has a 1 year low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.39 ($9.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £491.13 million and a P/E ratio of 22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 600.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.00%.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

