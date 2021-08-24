Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $11.54 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.05. The company had a trading volume of 142,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

