Peak Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTM. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.21. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,390. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $111.13 and a 12-month high of $178.43.

