Peak Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 561,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 191,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 137,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.77. The stock had a trading volume of 162,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,941. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.49. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

