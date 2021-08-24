Peak Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 124,393 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 167,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,082. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 334,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,555,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

