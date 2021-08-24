Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.99. 1,027,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,245,592. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $373.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.