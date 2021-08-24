Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,052,531.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,146.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,971 shares of company stock worth $93,053,700 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital cut Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.22.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.