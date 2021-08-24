pEOS Reaches Market Cap of $1.92 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $25.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

