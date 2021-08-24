Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,738 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $15,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.4% during the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,810,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 167,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 627,451 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

OEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

OEC opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. Analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.