Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $10.84 Million in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 544,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,000.
Separately, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at $11,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $24.66.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
