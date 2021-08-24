Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 40,663 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,663 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $12,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 146,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

